Lochaber music festival kicks off

This year’s Lochaber Music Festival starts tomorrow, Friday March 17.

Chanter will open at 10.30am and piping at 2pm, both at Lochaber High School Hostel.

On Saturday March 18, piping will be held at 10.30am in Lochaber High School G1.5, fiddle and clarsach at 10am in Lochaber High School room G5 and accordion and premier Scots traditional award at 2pm in Lochaber High School room G5.

Events will also run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week with the grand festival concert closing the event on Thursday March 23 in Lochaber High School at 7pm.

For those who cannot attend daytime events, there will be an entertaining programme on Monday evening at Kilmallie Community Centre and then, on Tuesday evening, the premier award classes and Young Musician of the Year classes, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lochaber, will be held at Lochaber High School.

For more information contact Lilian Macdonald on 01687 450289.