Life saving training given to council team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 30 Highland Council employees now have the knowledge which could help them save a life.

Fort William fire crews rolled out British Heart Foundation CPR training to local council employees at the town’s station.

Firefighters Alan Knox and Christopher Findlay Jr were able to provide training during the event on March 7 to their 33 ‘students’.

Alan, who is also an ambulance service technician, said: ‘This is very important training which ensures if you come across a person who is having a cardiac arrest, you have the knowledge and understanding to act and potentially save their life.

‘I would ask, if any other groups wish to be trained, to please get in touch with myself, to arrange a date and time.’

Firefighter Christopher Findlay added: ‘It is fantastic to be able to train local members of the public and council staff in CPR in this way.’

The event is part of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s commitment to training communities all over the country in CPR in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation.

SFRS group manager Pat McElhinney, who is responsible for the Lochaber area, commended both firefighters and the council employees who attended the training day, and said: ‘This type of event and training is fantastic.

‘The fact is that a joint approach by both Highland Council and SFRS can only help protect residents in the rural area in which we live. I fully support the work performed by my fire crews.

‘SFRS doesn’t just put out fires anymore, we also proactively engage with communities to help reduce risk and empower members of the public to act to potentially save lives. This is one such example of how we can work together for a common goal.’