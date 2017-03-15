Fort William ladies meet for craft evening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Members of the Fort William branch of the Scottish Women’s Institute met for a craft evening with a difference in March.

Instead of gathering at its usual venue, the group visited the Attic Window in the town’s High Street. Under the expert tuition of Corrine O’Hagan, 18 members enjoyed making fabric brooches from a selection of fabrics, buttons, beads and ribbons.

Everyone made at least one brooch and the variety of designs was admired by all the women.

President Isobel McGavin thanked Ms O’Hagan for her inspiration and help in giving everyone an enjoyable evening.