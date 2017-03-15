Fatal crash passenger says vet was on wrong side of road

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Mull vet was on the wrong side of the road when her van was in a collision with a Maserati, a court was told today (Wednesday).

Jerome Lopez, who was a passenger in the Maserati, was giving evidence at the trial of Thomas Wainwright, 27, who denies causing the death of vet Theresa Wade by dangerous driving on the A849 near to Craignure, Mull, on October 28, 2015.

Mr Lopez told police in a statement taken two days after the fatal crash: ‘I was reaching into my trousers to find cigarettes and a lighter and my eyes were not on the road. When I looked up I saw two lights in front of us on the same side of the road.’

At the High Court in Glasgow, he was asked by defence QC Ian Duguid: ‘Which side was that?’ and Mr Lopez replied: ‘I am convinced we were on the correct side of the road.’

Mr Duguid went on: ‘You said in your police statement, “I’m sure he was on the correct side of the road because there was nothing unusual about his driving”. Is that the truth?’ and Mr Lopez, who was speaking through an interpreter, replied: ‘Yes.’

Mr Lopez was then asked if he remembered Wainwright turning the wheel to avoid a collision and said: ‘No.’

He then added: ‘Thomas may have turned the wheel to avoid the collision. I don’t know what he did because the van was on the wrong side of the road. We were on the correct side of the road.’

Mr Duguid said: ‘Was there anything concerning about the speed you were driving at that night?’ and Mr Lopez replied: ‘None.’

Earlier the jury heard that 42-year-old Mr Lopez, who is Wainwright’s mother’s partner, met him around 11.30am in the Mishnish hotel in Tobermory.

The jurors were shown CCTV footage and told that Wainwright was served five 500ml bottles of Magners cider there. He was also seen ordering a pint of cider at Macgochans pub in Tobermory where he and Mr Lopez had a meal.

The court has also heard from a distillery worker who stated that both men had malt whiskies at the local distillery.

There last visit was to the Craignure Inn where they stayed for two hours before heading back to Tobermory.

It was three miles away from the inn that the crash took place at around 8pm.

Data in a black box recorder in the car indicated that the Maserati reached speeds of more than 95mph and was doing 69.05mph when the collision occurred with 29-year-old Ms Wade’s Citroen Berlingo van.

Prosecutor Tim Niven-Smith asked Mr Lopez: ‘What speed was Thomas travelling at when the vehicles collided?’ and he replied: ‘I don’t know. My eyes were looking down.’

Mr Niven-Smith then said: ‘Thomas had been drinking alcohol during the day?’ and he replied: ‘Yes.’

The prosecutor then stated: “He shouldn’t have been driving a car at all should he?’ and Mr Lopez said: ‘Exactly.’

Wainwright, who works on a private yacht in the south of France, denies all the charges against him.

The trial before Judge john Morris QC continues.