Atlantis to host Argyll Sports Hall athletics final event

Atlantis Leisure in Oban is the venue this Sunday March 19 for the Argyll Sports Hall athletics final.

The competition starts at noon in the large games hall at Atlantis, with young athletes from most parts of Argyll taking part in various running, jumping and throwing events.

The final on Sunday is the last of a series of competitions held in the district this winter starting with local area events in Lochgilphead, Tobermory, Oban and culminating in the Kintyre area event on Sunday March 5.

Successful qualifiers from the local contests will now come together in Oban on Sunday with as many as 120 young athletes, from five to 16 years, participating in what should be an enthralling competition.

Athletes are reminded to register between 11am and noon on Sunday with the first events starting just after noon.

Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third overall in each age group.

The Argyll Sports Hall competitions are promoted by Mid Argyll Athletic Club.