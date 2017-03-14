Obanites play against Oban firm legends for charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Three men from Oban fulfilled many youngsters’ childhood dream on Sunday, when they pulled on a Rangers strip and played against Celtic.

Kenny Wotherspoon, David ‘Skinny’ MacInness and Iain MacKechnie took part in the ‘Old Firm Legends’ game, which raised money for Teen Challenge and youth football.

They played alongside legends such as Frank McAvennie, Bobby Petta, Marvin Andrews, Derek Ferguson, Dougie Bell and John MacDonald.

The game finished 5-1 to Celtic, but it was Oban man Kenny, who manages Oban Celtic Shinty Club, who netted for Rangers. Kenny was brought down in the box and slotted home the penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way.

‘It was magic,’ Kenny said. ‘There were about 500 people there. It was a great experience being in the same dressing room as the players.’

Kenny was upfront, while Iain MacKechnie played in midfield and David MacInnes played centre back alongside Marvin Andrews.

The game was played at Carmuirs Park, Falkirk, home to Camelon Juniors.