Nominations sought for Highland Council election

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council election was officially called on Monday with nominations being sought for candidates looking to stand in the local government poll.

A total of 74 councillors will be appointed to represent the council in 21 electoral wards, each with three or four elected members, at the election on Thursday May 4.

In Lochaber, three candidates are being sought for ward 11, Caol and Mallaig, and four for ward 22, Fort William and Ardnamurchan.

The deadline for nominations is 4pm on Wednesday March 29.



Nomination forms can be downloaded from the council’s website www.highland.gov.uk/elections along with information on where candidates for particular wards need to return their forms to. Forms can also be obtained by telephoning 01349 886657.

Completed nomination papers must be delivered to the appropriate depute returning officer. The depute returning officers are unable to accept nomination papers electronically.

An election helpline has been set up by the returning officer to assist the public and candidates with any queries. The number is 01349 886657.