Hunt continues for missing person

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police officers are appealing to the public for assistance in the continued search for Joachim Brolly, 59.

Mr Brolly was last seen at Torran Bay Hostel, Ford, near Lochgilphead, at the south end of Loch Awe about 3pm on Thursday March 9 when he was seen getting into a boat.

He is described as being white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and clean-shaven. He was wearing navy trousers, a navy fleece and a navy jacket.

Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘An extensive search involving police, fire and rescue service and Coastguard has been ongoing since Mr Brolly was reported missing on Friday March 10.

‘We have received information that he went out on a boat around 3pm on but there have been no sightings of him since.

‘Anyone who has seen him since Thursday March 9 is asked to contact police at Lochgilphead immediately via 101.’