Fort William Then and Now is set to return

Fort William Then and Now – the historical and cultural ‘virtual tour’ – is back in the town once again on Thursday March 30 in the West End Hotel.

Following two successful presentations towards the end of last year, the ‘armchair view’ showing will continue to be delivered, with a touch of Lochaber humour, by two locals.

Among the highlights will be vintage film footage of Fort William events, comprising the Model T Ford’s ascent of Ben Nevis in 1911, the 5th Cameron Highlanders on parade in Cameron Square in 1921, the Queen’s visit of 1958 and the 1962 Ben Nevis race.

These will be screened by Bill Cameron, with overall commentary from Ian Abernethy.

Fort William Then and Now will run from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Admission is £6 (£4 concessions) and the charges cater for tea/coffee and cake at the interval.

As with the 2016 presentations, both of which attracted an audience of 50 people, a share of the proceeds will be donated to local charities.