Table tennis club hold open doubles competition

Recent matches in the Fort William and District Table Tennis League, played at the Nevis Centre, again threw up some notable encounters.

In division two, Joe Robson played his return match with Neil Cameron, in which Joe was hoping to complete the double. Neil took the first game 11-7, and then edged a closely fought second game 12-10, only for Joe to then pull a game back by winning 11-4.

But Neil was not to be denied as he fought back to take the fourth and deciding game 11-8 to record his first victory of the season. Spurred on by his win, Neil then took on John Steele in another great match during which the Neil fought back from a game down to lead 2-1, only for John to closely level the match at 2-2.

Continuing his fine form, however, Neil then took total charge of the final game as he won 11-2 to take the match.

In other matches, John recorded a fine win over Joe Robson when he won 11-7, 12-14, 11-7, and 11-8 in another thrilling encounter.

Following comfortable wins over his nearest rivals, Stuart Steele now leads division two on games difference from Joe Robson, both now having six points each.

In division one, Angus MacDonald recorded his first victory of the season when he beat Jim Hinchley 3-0.

And the club held its open doubles competition recently also.

The first semi-final saw the pairing of Neil Cameron and Monte Bleasdale take on Jim Hinchley and Graham Anderson, which resulted in a comfortable win for Neil and Monte.

The other semi-final resulted in a closer match when John Grant and Aileen MacFadzean played Tommy Disher and John Steele.

After some good play from all four participants, John and Aileen prevailed to go through to the final, where they proved too strong for Neil and Monte as they recorded a 3-0 victory, the latter two unable to replicate their earlier form.