Stolen car collides with police vehicle

Police in Fort William are appealing for information following a road collision involving a stolen black Audi A4 and a marked police vehicle.

The collision happened at around 10.15pm yesterday (Sunday March 12) on Glen Nevis Road in Caol.

Both the driver and passenger made off from the vehicle.

The Audi A4 was reported as having been stolen from a local address and was seen shortly before the collision on Torlundy Road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance due to the Audi A4 catching fire but the blaze was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

Officers are following a line of inquiry but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Chief Inspector Bob Mackay said: ‘A passenger from the Audi has been detained and is assisting police with inquiries. We are also looking to speak with the male driver who may have information that can assist with our inquiry. I would urge the driver of the Audi to come forward to confirm they are safe and well.

‘I am appealing for anyone who hasn’t already spoken to police to come forward as they may have information that can assist with our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.