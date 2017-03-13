Police pinformation after row between couple

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Fort William are appealing to the public to help trace a couple following reports of a row.

A man and a woman were seen near the Nevis Bridge, between Inverlochy and An Aird, Fort William, on Friday March 10 at around 11.15pm.

It is believed that the couple then left the area.

Police have attended the area but have been unable to identify or trace the man or woman involved.

Sergeant Daniel Jack said: ‘Police were contacted after members of the public reported concerns for this couple. We would ask that the couple come forward so we can check everything is okay. We would also ask that any members of the public with information contact us on 101, ask for Fort William police station and quote incident number NP/1989/17.’