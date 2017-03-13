New strips for second team

LOCHABER SHINTY STRIPS 12/3/17 Bruno Berardelli (right) of local company HWE presented a set of new strips to Lochaber Camanachd 2nd team, which were accepted by team captain, James McRae, before Saturday’s 5-1 win over Lovat. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE
LOCHABER SHINTY STRIPS 12/3/17 Bruno Berardelli (right) of local company HWE presented a set of new strips to Lochaber Camanachd 2nd team, which were accepted by team captain, James McRae, before Saturday’s 5-1 win over Lovat. PICTURE IAIN FERGUSON, THE WRITE IMAGE

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Lochaber Camanachd second team were treated to a brand new strip at the weekend.

Bruno Berardelli, right, of Fort William company HWEnergy presented a set of new strips to the Lochaber Camanachd second team before Saturday’s 5-1 win over Lovat. Mr Berardelli himself used to play the second team.

They were gratefully accepted by team captain James McRae.

Read more about:

Related Articles