New strips for second team

Lochaber Camanachd second team were treated to a brand new strip at the weekend.

Bruno Berardelli, right, of Fort William company HWEnergy presented a set of new strips to the Lochaber Camanachd second team before Saturday’s 5-1 win over Lovat. Mr Berardelli himself used to play the second team.

They were gratefully accepted by team captain James McRae.