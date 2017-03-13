Glenfinnan Gun Club hosts weekend competition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Glenfinnan Gun Club held a shoot at the weekend.

The club gathered on Saturday March 11 in mild and dry conditions, with 17 guns to take part in various competitions.

The first competition was won by Peter Davidson.

The second competition, the Tennent Shield, was won by Willie Wilson.

High gun for the day, Donnie Strang Memorial Quaich, was also won by Willie Wilson.

Peter Davidson also took home the Double Rise Dewar Cup.