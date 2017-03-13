Fort William have no answer to five-star Nairn

Five-star Nairn County recorded their biggest win of the season as they put Fort William to the sword at Station Park.

The hosts blew the visitors away with a three-goal blitz in the opening 10 minutes of the second half as youngster Jordan Macrae scored his first hat-trick for the club and 17-year-old Fraser Wilkie kept a clean sheet on his debut.

The visitors’ leading scorer, Scott Davidson, had two efforts with free kicks in the opening seven minutes. The first saw the striker fire straight at Fraser Wilkie and then, a minute later, the teenage stopper made a stunning save to keep out the forward’s powerful drive from almost on the 18-yard line which took a deflection on its way through.

Wayne Mackintosh was free in the box to head home a Jordan Macrae cross from the left on 10 minutes but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s flag.

The hosts were not to be denied six minutes later, though, with Jordan Macrae lashing them in front. Mackintosh’s ball inside from the left found the young attacker unmarked at the edge of the box and he sent a raking low shot into the net off the inside of the left-hand post.

Gary Kerr then intercepted a short back pass but the centre forward was forced wide and his low effort from a tight angle on the left flew across goal and wide.

County doubled their advantage though on 34 minutes. Macrae became the provider as he clipped a ball over the Fort defence from the left to send Dylan Mackenzie racing in on goal from the right. The young striker’s first touch was heavy and took him wide of goal but he was still able to loop the ball over Fort goalkeeper Stephen Foster with the aid of a deflection off Farquhar Macrae.

Three goals in 10 minutes at the start of the second half put Nairn well in command. The hosts added to their tally on 48 minutes with a Kenny McKenzie cross from the left being flicked on by the head of Dylan Mackenzie for Jordan Macrae to run on to and crash into the net with a header.

Then, on 52 minutes, Gregg Main whipped in a superb low free kick from the touchline on the right and Gary Kerr out-muscled his marker to latch on to it and divert the ball home for his 13th goal of the season.

Main was involved again as Jordan Macrae rounded off a fine hat-trick on 55 minutes. The midfielder raced at the heart of the Fort defence and had the intelligence to hold off the pass before slipping in the young attacker on the left, who shaped himself for a curling, right-footed shot which he confidently planted across Foster and into the far corner.

Foster excelled himself on 71 minutes to prevent Nairn adding a sixth. The stopper made a great block to keep out Kerr’s thunderbolt from the edge of the box before he managed to scramble himself to his feet to keep out Naismith’s follow up from close range.

Kerr went close again in the closing stages as he met Gregg Main’s free kick in from the left with a glancing header that flew past the far post.

The striker was out of luck again a minute into stoppage time as he had time to control the ball in the box and blast goalwards but Fosters stopped it with his legs.

Fort William – Foster, Lingard, Taylor, Moffat, Macrae, Tawse, Corbett, Chisholm, Trialist (Trialist 57), Davidson, Maclellan (Knight 49). Subs unused: MacIntyre, MacLennan, Paterson.

Fort William travel to take on Huntly at Christie Park on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The club are advertising for a new manager and assistant manager.

Applications should be submitted to Marie McMillan at fortwilliamfc@highlandleague.com by Friday March 31.

Applicants must include playing and coaching experience and qualifications in their application.