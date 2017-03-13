Comic has a new lease on life … thanks to a baby

Essex comedian Russell Kane will perform in Oban and Fort William in April as a changed man, he says ahead of his Right Man, Wrong Age tour, with ‘a new look, fresh perspectives and a different approach to his comedy’.

‘In the past year I’ve been married and had a baby,’ the comedian said. ‘I’ve changed my hair, I’ve changed my look, I’ve thrown all my eyeliner in the bin. Then I got my hair as flat as it can go and I thought, “That’s it – this is me now”.’

The show promises further: ‘Russell Kane has finally completed puberty. It turns out, that whichever age you are (or pretending to be), getting older doesn’t help you mature. Yet, Russell has at last found his reason to grow up, and it’s one of the biggest. It’s time to comb his hair – and act like a man. Well, a bit, anyway…’

The comedian’s topic is how we never quite feel the life-stage that we’re in and the age that we’re at, whether we’re 80 or 18. He said: ‘When you’re 18, you look in the mirror and think, “I know what I want to do, so why am I trapped in this 18-year- old body?” while the 80-year-old is still waltzing and dancing around in her head. That’s going to be my jumping-off point and from there I’ll do lots of accessible observations as well as the odd thinky bit.

‘It’s so hack to talk about having babies that I need to find another way in. It’s like walking into Pret at 5pm and there’s one boiled egg left: that’s what’s left to say about childbirth. But when you’re coming at it from a male point of view, you need to find a way in. I’ve never heard a man talk about caesarean section, so that might be the way to go.’

Kane will appear in Lochaber and Argyll fresh from filming his BBC series, Stupid Man, Smart Phone, for which he jetted off to various inhospitable parts of the world (the Arctic Circle, North Africa and Costa Rica, among them) to see if he could survive purely with the aid of a constantly fully-charged mobile device with a permanent wi-fi connection.

‘I don’t want to disappear up my own bum with this show,’ he said. ‘I just want to go on in my suit, like Michael McIntyre or Peter Kay, and just be funny and have lots of big laughs. My only job in life is to be funny.’

He confesses touring the country and making people laugh is something he will never tire of. ‘I love it,’ he said. ‘If I ever have a bad day and feel miserable, I think about the things my family have done for a living. The fact that I can walk into a hotel, lie on the bed, watch a sci-fi movie, go and do an hour’s work on stage is incredible.’

Kane appears at the Nevis Centre in Fort William on Friday April 7 and at Oban’s Corran Halls on Saturday April 8.