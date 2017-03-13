CalMac to trial one-way system in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ferry operator CalMac and port owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd are to trial a one-way traffic system at the Oban terminal.

The trial, aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and to ease congestion on the pier, will start for a six-week period from Monday March 20 at 5.30am. The system is applicable to relevant tenants and deliveries and will not apply to ferry traffic.

All traffic will now enter the site from Alma Crescent and will drive through one-way only exiting via Station Square.

Other changes related to the trial include designating the area from the CalMac terminal building to Station Square a pedestrian-only zone and street furniture being installed to separate loading bays from pedestrian areas.

CalMac’s head of harbours Alasdair Henderson said: ‘Safety on the pier is our number one priority. With differing pier users all requiring vehicle access, the pier is crowded and the potential for pedestrian and vehicle incidents was judged unacceptable.

‘The new system should simplify traffic flow and make management of all movement on the pier easier for everyone, passengers, businesses and port staff.’

Businesses affected by the changes have already been consulted and a further meeting will be held this month to discuss details of the trial.