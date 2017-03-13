Bella wins a grand prize in lotto draw

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Winning numbers for the Ballachulish shinty lotto draw on March 12 were 14, 15 and 18. Bella MacIntyre in Onich had the correct numbers and won the £1,000. Next week’s draw will revert to £200.

Jade McCormack and Katherine Ann Gall shared the £1,100 jackpot from the Caol Community Centre Bingo Club lotto draw on March 12. The winning numbers were 6, 11 and 20. This Sunday March 19 the draw will be back to £100.

The £500 jackpot from the Caol Regeneration lotto was won on March 9 by Donella Lamont. The winning numbers were 4, 6 and 15. The draw is back to £100 for today’s lotto (March 16).

Winning Kilmallie lotto numbers for the draw on Sunday March 12 were 2, 10 and 20. There were no winners so the draw is up to £300 for this week’s draw.