Oban groups urged to apply for funding

People in Oban and the surrounding area are being reminded that the Oban Common Good Fund is available to help fund activities which benefit local people.

Applications for funding towards one-off projects – from individuals and properly constituted voluntary or charitable organisations – should demonstrate that the purpose of the grant is to provide a service or facility that will meet a local need or directly benefit the residents of Oban.

Over the past eight years the fund – donated by individuals and organisations – has awarded grants of around £250,000 to a wide variety of local beneficiaries.

Organisations that have benefited include Oban Sailing Club, Oban Winter Festival, Friends of Oban Community Playpark, Oban Youth Café, Oban Phoenix Cinema, and Oban and Lorn Youth Pipe band.

Regular applications from organisations will only be considered where they form part of a defined development plan or growing project and routine operating costs are not normally be considered.

Details on how to apply and to download an application form are available at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/common-good-funds/oban.

The fund was established in 1913 – when Miss Janet Sinclair left the properties she owned in Stafford Street and Dalriach Road to Oban Town Council ‘for the common good of the burgh of Oban and its inhabitants’. This bequest was to carry out the wishes of her late brother, John Sinclair, an Oban merchant who died in 1910.

It is administered by Argyll and Bute Council and trustees, who are appointed from elected members, meet four times a year. A representative of Oban Community Council and a representative of the local church community have joined the meetings of the Common Good Fund as observers.

A full list of recipients and minutes of board meetings are available at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/moderngov/ieListMeetings.aspx?CId=442&Year=2012.