Real buzz to Rotary lunch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Beekeepers’ Association secretary Sarah Kennedy told the Rotary Club of Lochaber about beekeeping and the history of the association at its business lunch meeting on Thursday February 23.

During her presentation to the club,

described as ‘absorbing and educational’

by club member Ken Johnston, she informed the Rotarians there are 56 beekeepers in the Lochaber area to whom the association has expert advice and practical training.

The beekeepers’ association was established in around 1968 to promote the health of beekeeping and honey bees.

Sarah described the various types of bees and their essential role in pollination and their importance for the environment. She brought a display of hives and other equipment needed for the hobby and gave a demonstration of the safety suits worn. bee illnesses and their seasonal activities were also discussed.

Club president Paula Ross thanked Sarah for her ‘illuminating and wide-

ranging talk’.