Projects planned to improve Nether Lochaber

Moves to improve and develop Nether Lochaber are taking shape as the newly-formed Nether Lochaber Community Association (NLCA) tackles its first projects.

Jennifer Grant from NCLA told The Oban Times: ‘Initial projects will be community initiatives, including painting benches and 10 planter tubs, planting the tubs, filling and placing gabion baskets at an eroded pathway near Bishops Bay in partnership with the community council, the annual beach clean/barbecue, also in

partnership with the community council, and a launch for NLCA when Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) status is awarded. There will be a regular programme of events on the first Sunday of each month.’

Neil Slinger, NLCA chairman, added: ‘Our board of trustees has stepped up to get things moving quickly. The SCIO application is well under way and membership forms to join NLCA will go out as soon as we have official status, which can take a month or two. In the meantime, we want to get the first NCLA activities up and running.’

Members, or anyone interested, is encouraged to go along to any of the community events. All the projects will enhance Nether Lochaber for visitors, residents and businesses.

Follow the progress of the association or find out more about events at www.facebook.com/netherlochabercommunityassociation or email netherlochaberca@btinternet.com.