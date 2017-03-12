Masonic lodges help fund Belford dementia facilities
Two masonic lodges in Fort William came together to raise £1,000 for a new dementia-friendly ward in the town’s Belford Hospital.
Locheil and Fort William lodges organised indoor games and a raffle.
Iain Campbell-Elliot, right worshipful master of Lodge Locheil, said: ‘Each year the two lodges play a charity shinty match, but some of the lads are getting on a bit and some have health problems so when we heard the Belford was starting a dementia ward, we decided to play each other at indoor games instead.
‘People paid to play dominoes, darts and pool. There was also a raffle which pulled in money as well.’
Mhairi MacKinnon, of the Belford fundraising group, accepted the cheque from Mr Campbell-Elliott and Ian Rodger from the Fort William lodge.
She said: ‘We are hugely grateful. It’s a huge amount of money for us to put towards our work to make ward one dementia friendly.
We’ve got dementia-friendly
bedrooms and we’ve set up a communal sitting room for the social aspect and to help patients feel less isolated.
‘We are hoping to have everything set up in the next two to three months.’