Dalavich share offer raises £50,000

A share offer set up in January to raise funds for a new community-owned hydro scheme on the River Avich has already raised £50,000.

Following successful schemes in Applecross and Sunart, Dalavich is raising funds to bulid its own hydro scheme. A small team of keen volunteers from local villages has set up Awesome Energy (Dalriada) Limited based at Dalavich post office.

The aim of the group is to build a 350kW run-of-river hydro scheme, install a microgrid fed by the hydro and manage the supply and demand of the renewable scheme for the benefit of the community.

In a ballot held for the National Forest Land Scheme, 90 per cent voted to lease land for the hydro from Forestry Commission Scotland. The share offer explained: ‘The project will only go ahead if we raise at least £400,000 of the £1.2m project cost from this share offer. You can buy any multiple of £25 shares from £250 to £100,000.

‘Projected green energy generation is 1149 MWh per year, producing average net profits of £85,000 per year for 20 years. These profits will be gifted to our local charity.’

Committee member Chrissie Sugden said: ‘It feels good to be making a positive contribution towards addressing climate change and I am especially pleased the hydro profits will help local people make decisions on future community development, instead of being dependent on distant funding bodies who don’t always understand local issues.’