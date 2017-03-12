Cancer awareness event comes to the Moorings

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Cancer Research UK is coming to Lochaber to spread awareness of the progress it is making towards beating cancer and how support through gifts in wills plays a major role in this.

An Inspire information event will take place in the Moorings Hotel, Fort William, on Tuesday March 21 from 1pm and will be the first in a series of events in remote parts of the country.

Organiser Katie Wil­liam­son, Cancer Research’s regional legacy manager for Scotland, said: ‘I love these events as I get to meet supporters and thank them for their support and introduce them to our amazing science, bringing them up to speed with regional research, developments in technology and results from clinical trials. I really see the difference Cancer Research UK has made to people’s lives.’