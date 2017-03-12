Behind the scenes at Atlantis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The energy and enthusiasm of the staff is what makes Atlantis special but there is a whole other team of staff and volunteers working behind the scenes that you may not be aware of.

‘Behind the Scenes’ will allow Atlantis users to see what goes into making a place like the leisure centre work.

And a lot of this is not the most glamorous, such as:

Toilets

We’ve been aware for several years that the toilets are starting to show their age. They’ve been cleaned within an inch of their lives over the past 25 years and now we’re looking to upgrade them. You’ll begin to notice the changes over the coming months.

Changing rooms

Both the wet-side (swimming changing rooms) and the dry-side really need a helping hand. Upgrading these areas is a major investment so we’re currently gearing up to raise funds for this project. We have formed a working group to do this and you’ll start hearing about our efforts later in the year.

Parking

As the tourist season looms, we’re concerned about the parking problems that we have every year, which have been worsening in recent times. We’re working on a solution that will help our customers get parked. Watch this space.

Hot water

Our hot water is in, well, hot water. There’s a big set of pumps that gets the building’s hot water where it needs to be and we’ve been advised that the unit is near the end of its life. The replacement cost is £40,000 so we’re looking into whether there is any other way we can solve this problem.

Lighting

You may have noticed around the centre that some areas have brighter, whiter lighting. These are LED lights and cost substantially less to run than traditional bulbs. However, the cost to replace all the centre lighting is prohibitively expensive, so we’re replacing light units as they fail, and looking into ways to fund replacing all the lights with LEDs.

We’ve been able to complete the following in the past few weeks:

New front doors – we’ve been wrestling with this for a while because spending £4,000 on doors isn’t an easy decision, but when it became difficult to lock the building up at night, we knew it was time.

New front doormat, just inside those new doors.

New heat pump valves, replacing the old rusty ones which had become impossible to turn off. We were able to do this in a way that avoided any closure to the pool.