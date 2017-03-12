An Lanntair shines light on Western Isles architecture

An Lanntair and the Western Isles Architects Group said they were excited to announce three nights of illuminations to celebrate the diversity of architecture in the Western Isles as part of the Building Our Islands project.

The light shows take place on Friday March 24 in Rodel and Saturday and Monday, March 25 and 27, in Stornoway.

After a public vote as part of the 2016 Festival of Architecture, three buildings were selected – The Boatman’s Tower, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis; Nicolson Institute clock tower, Stornoway; and Store Girnal, Rodel, Isle of Harris.

Western Isles Architects Group chairman Stuart Bagshaw said: ‘The Western Isles Architects Group is proud to have created this project with An Lanntair, which has demonstrated so much interest in our local built environment.

‘All buildings help to define our culture and this illumination event will help showcase what the islands have.

‘The architectural trail showing notable buildings around the islands will be coming out soon and the Western Isles Architects Group and An Lanntair hope this Building Our Islands event will stimulate more discussion about what makes good architecture.’

Photographer John Maher said: ‘Talking to people I’ve met on my travels and researching some of the history associated with the buildings has been a fantastic experience.

‘I hope my pictures will assist in delivering at least some of the additional insight into the history and culture of the Outer Hebrides that I’ve gained as a result of my involvement.

‘I’m proud to have been a part of it.’

More details of local artists contributing to the illuminations will be announced closer to the event.

The illuminations will take place in Rodel on March 24, with a lantern parade setting off from Rodel Church at 7.15pm and projections continuing until about 9pm.

The full schedule and route of the events will be available at www.lanntair.com, where lantern parade participants can book their free place.