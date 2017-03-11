Skye has starring role in Hollywood releases

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The dramatic landscapes of the Isle of Skye will feature in two Hollywood blockbusters this year.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Transformers: The Last Knight both had scenes filmed on the Trotternish Ridge in the north of the Island.

The Transformers film crew were in Skye last year working on this latest installment of the series, which is due for release in June. They shot in locations around the Trotternish Peninsula, including the Quirang and Storr.

King Arthur also had scenes filmed in north Skye and it is due to be released in May.

Skye’s dramatic ans inspirational landscapes have featured in many films over the years including big budget blockbusters such as Macbeth, BFG, Stardust, Snow White and the Huntsman and Highlander.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: ‘Skye has provided stunning backdrops to a host of high-profile movies in recent years.

‘Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is another opportunity to promote Scotland not only as a wonderful jet-setting destination, but to highlight this country’s connection to the man behind the myth. It is particularly fitting in our Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.’