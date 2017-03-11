Scottish Sea Farms grant saves Oban fishing hut

Oban and Lorn Angling Club’s hut has been saved from possible ruin by a grant of £2,900 from Scottish Sea Farms.

The Heart of the Community cash will cover contractors’ costs to repair the roof, doors and guttering of the building,

as well as several hundred pounds being spent on power tools for continued maintenance of the hut and the anglers’ boats. The club hut, near Mossfield Park in Oban, is the focal point for both senior and junior anglers in the area and between 50 to 100 people will benefit from the use of the repaired building.

Laurance Larmour, secretary of the angling club, said: ‘The club hut has fallen badly into disrepair and this work is vital to protect the structure and the future meeting place for club members.

‘By using the Scottish Sea Farms money to restore the hut and our workshop, we will keep the club alive.

‘The power tools we will purchase will help us maintain the hut for the future and keep our boats in a safe condition.

‘Our junior anglers encourage conservation and environmental awareness within the community so we can now also look to expand this area of activity.’

Georgie MacKenzie, of Scottish Sea Farms, said: ‘This club plays an important role within the community and we are delighted to be able to help them get the club meeting hut and workshop repaired, and look forward to a bright future.’

Pictured right: Jonathan Anglesea, George Henderson, Laurance Larmour, Rudi Graham, Iain Miller and Jim Grout outside the dilapidated fishing hut.