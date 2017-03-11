Register your defibrillator, urges Scottish Ambulance Service

The Scottish Ambulance Service is appealing to communities in the Highlands to register their defibrillators on a dedicated website.

This will provide 999 call-handlers with the necessary information to direct people to the closest defibrillator in a time of emergency.

Launching its Registration to Resuscitation campaign, the service’s national community resilience manager Murray McEwan said: ‘When someone experiences a cardiac arrest, they are unconscious and not breathing, or not breathing normally, and their life is in immediate danger, which is why these defibrillators are so important.

‘Currently, anyone can acquire a defibrillator and they are often based in community centres, sports facilities and other public places.

‘While there is no legal obligation to register defibrillators, the Scottish Ambulance Service now has a dedicated registration website and we are appealing to local communities to ensure we know where these are, so when someone calls 999 we will know where the nearest defibrillator is if it is required.’

The Registration to Resuscitation campaign is supported by the British Heart Foundation Scotland (BHFS).

BHFS director James Cant, said: ‘Suffering a cardiac arrest, outside of hospital, is our most common life-threatening medical emergency but only around one in 20 people survive in Scotland. Fewer lives would be needlessly lost if more people felt confident using CPR skills and more defibrillators were available in public places.

To register a defibrillator, visit www.pad.scottishambulance.com.