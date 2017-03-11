Primary school plans to build new sports pitch

Acharacle Primary School could soon boast a new £600,000 community sports pitch.

An application has been submitted to the Highland Council to build the pitch on rough ground adjacent to the school.

A Highland Council spokesperson explained the school, which opened in 2009, has limited play space. Council officials have worked with community representatives and ward members to explore the feasibility of providing a larger playing area to meet the needs of the wider community.

The pitch, which would be managed by the school, will be funded from the Life Cycle Investment budget.

Head teacher Lyndsay Bradley said: ‘The pitch was meant to be built at the same time as the school but was delayed until now. It will make a huge difference to the whole community to have a proper playing field to allow training, competitive games and also just space to play.

‘We have so many children, young people and members of the community who enjoy taking part in different sports and activities but at the moment have to travel to be able to train and play.’