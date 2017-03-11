Police files: round-up of incidents across Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There has been an increase in housebreakings throughout Lochaber and home owners are encouraged to remain vigilant at all times. The most recent housebreakings have taken place whilst homes have been un-occupied. Taking precautions such as leaving lights on whilst you are away and asking neighbours to keep a watchful eye all help in the prevention and detection of these crimes. Any suspicious activity or strange or unknown vehicles seen in local areas should be reported to Police as a matter of urgency.

On February 26 fuel was stolen overnight from a parked lorry at Leith’s Quarry in Aonach Mhor.

Between Thursday March 2 and Sunday March 5 an unoccupied property in Onich was broken into and items were stolen.

At some point during the last couple of weeks a derelict building behind the West Highland Museum in Cameron Square, Fort William, was broken into and items inside damaged.

In early February a window was smashed in Brown Court, Upper Achintore.

If anyone has saw anything suspicious or has information about any of the incidents above can they please contact the police at Fort William or Glencoe Police stations.