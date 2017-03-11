Play project puts centre on the map

By Rockfield Centre board member Alison Chadwick

The Rockfield Centre is delighted to see the culmination of an exciting project which has taken place over the past year.

The Oban Play Map, to be launched this month, was created by the centre with input from families and community groups and will show places to take children to play – for free – and will give ideas of what to do, whatever the weather.

Cori Princell, co-ordinator of the play map, says the idea came after last year’s successful oral history project, A Postwar Childhood.

She said: ‘In so many of our interviews, people talked about the businesses they knew as children, and about all the freedom they had to roam and play outside. We were inspired to make a “memory map” based on the stories they told of Oban in the 1950s and 1960s.

‘We then thought of creating a new map showing where children and their families play today.

‘So many people would like to get outside more than they do, and we’ve been given so many good ideas from families about just how to do that.’

The map will be launched at a special event at the Rockfield Centre on Saturday March 25.

Drawing for beginners and the Scratch Choir

Drawing for beginners starts on Thursday March 9 at the centre with Val Hamilton. This is a chance to try your hand at drawing and runs for four weeks.

There are two courses. Val has already run several successful art courses and this is aimed at those who’ve always wanted to draw but never had the chance to try.

Meanwhile, the Scratch Choir is now a regular event and tomorrow (March 10) there will be a session from 8pm to 10pm, when the featured song will be The Only Living Boy In New York.

Drop in and learn to sing a song with everyone else from scratch in two hours. It’s informal and great fun.

International Women’s Day

An invitation is extended to everyone to come and celebrate International Women’s Day this Saturday (March 11) from 2pm to 4pm.

Catherine Gillies will talk about Eilidh MacDougall, an influential historical figure from Oban.

There will be poetry from local lasses, a favourite female writer book swap, refreshments and homebaking.

All proceeds will be donated to Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis Oban office.

Songwriting group March meetings

The Rockfield Centre’s songwriting group is an informal gathering open to anyone writing new music in the area. Come along and take part this today (Thursday March 9) and Thursday March 23 from 7pm to 9pm.

Free training opportunity for volunteers: basic first aid course – March 18 10am to 5pm. Email Solvejg onsolvejg@therockfieldcentre.org.uk.