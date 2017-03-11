Oban Hospice to open new centre in town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Hospice will be opening a new drop-in centre this summer to support people with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The charity has signed the lease on a property in Stevenson Street, Oban, which will be called The Dove Centre.

It is scheduled to open in June or July of this year and will offer therapy, group sessions, and one-to-one support for those affected by palliative illnesses, including families and carers.

The charity is also hosting two consultations in the community in order to get the most out of the centre.

They will take place on Wednesday April 5 and Tuesday April 11 between 2pm and 8pm at The Dove Centre.

Chairman of the Oban Hospice board David Entwistle said: ‘We are looking forward to the centre opening and supporting local people. Every penny that is raised is spent on local people.’

The new premises have to be refurbished and Oban Hospice is grateful to Oban Electrical Services for its support and welcomes the help of other local tradesmen.

Councillor for Oban South and the Isles, and hospice board member, Roddy McCuish, said: ‘As area committee chairman and board member, I am delighted to support this project.

‘I think it is a major step forward having a presence right here in the centre of town.’

Oban Hospice has been raising money to support terminally-ill patients since 1997. It has funded the refurbishment of two rooms in Lorn and Islands Hospital, as well as a room for relatives.

It also runs a day care service, which operates in Lynnside Day Centre, Soroba Road, every Monday, excluding public holidays.

The charity is looking to appoint a centre co-ordinator for its new premises to support those who attend and to manage activities.

Applications are invited for the post and the closing date is March 24. The centre co-ordinator will work closely with the Oban Hospice community services co-ordinator, who assists those coping with life-threatening illness at home.

To get in touch, email enquiries@obanhospice.org.uk or visit www.obanhospice.org.uk.