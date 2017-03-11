Local knowledge impresses at heritage event

Fort William folk had a chance to reflect on the places and buildings which matter most to the town thanks to a Scotland-wide campaign.

What’s Your Heritage? is a project from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) which consists of inter­active workshops with local residents.

A spokesperson from HES said: ‘As part of the session which took place at Voluntary Lochaber on February 28, industrial archaeology, ancient settlements and much-loved community hubs were among the diverse examples shared, clearly showing how much local people care about their heritage.

‘One local example discussed was the altered listed building, the former Glenlochy Distillery. Since closing in 1984, the office frontage and kiln have been restored and converted into flats (minus one pagoda) and the long malt barn ranges rebuilt as flats for the Lochaber Housing Association. The group discussed how it is possible to re-use historic buildings like this while retaining historic exterior features, and the benefits of doing this.’

Elizabeth McCrone, from HES, added: ‘We are thrilled with the response to the campaign so far. Fort William had an extremely knowledgeable group of people and they all contributed a wealth of ideas and stories, as well as some interesting personal reflections.

‘This input is invaluable, and it was great to have so many people get involved with this exchange of ideas. What’s Your Heritage? is a significant project for our organisation as the views of the group and those of the people across Scotland will be used to help shape future designation and managing change policies.’

Chris Robinson, who attended the event, added: ‘There were around 25 people who came along and shared a real depth of local knowledge and enthusiasm.’