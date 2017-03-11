Leisure Kathryn Joseph gigs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kathryn Joseph tours her award-winning album, bones you have thrown me and blood I’ve spilled, this month at eight venues in the Highlands and Islands.

The singer-songwriter, a mum in her forties, enjoyed overnight success in 2015 when her debut album, 10 years in the making, won Scottish Album of the Year, beating Paolo Nutini, Belle and Sebastian and Young Fathers.

Kathryn describes her music as ‘lyrically compelling and sonically stunning and at her core a deep unnerving truth’. As well as performing tracks from her album, Kathryn, with Marcus Mackay on percussion, will debut new songs in village halls and converted school halls.

The tour is the result of a new initiative GET IN, which sees young promoters in the Highlands and Islands complete a six-month training programme culminating in a tour to some of Scotland’s most remote venues. Aged between 16 and 26, Scotland’s new breed of arts promoters have worked together to ensure those in remote communities have a chance to see one of Scotland’s most celebrated musicians.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Kathryn said: ‘I am so lucky to get to play in all these small and beautiful places of the beautiful Highlands and Islands, and am so looking forward to playing some new songs to see how they feel out loud for the first time.’

The performances will be held in Astley Hall in Arisaig on March 15, then the Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Sleat, Skye, on March 16, the Rockfield Centre, Oban, on March 17, and Bruichladdich Hall, Islay, on March 18.