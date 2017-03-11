Islay letter: Hugh Smith’s latest from the island

Kilchoman Cross is well worth visiting

In a hilltop cemetery overlooking Machir Bay on the north-east of the Rhinns of Islay stands the impressive 8ft 4in, 14th-century Kilchoman Cross.

The burial place also contains what remains of the former Kilchoman Parish Church which ceased to be a place of worship 40 years ago. The now roofless church was built in 1827 and served a then populous island district.

Gradual depopulation led to a drop in worshippers as more people moved to the nearby burgeoning Rhinns villages and began to worship at the St Kiaran’s church, situated between Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte, and which opened for worship in 1899.

The now derelict church replaced a medieval place of worship on the same site and deemed an unsafe building in 1824. No trace of this church remains but it would appear that it had been built in the mid 1300s and received dependent support from chapels at Kilchiaran, Kilnave and Nereabolls. It is likely that it also replaced an early Christian chapel dedicated in the 6th century to St Coman.

The identity of this particular Coman is a matter of some conjecture as a number of Christian saints operated under this name. The current favourite among historians is the Saint Coman who was the nephew of the fourth Abbot of Iona.

The carvings on the Kilchoman Cross are particularly ornate and are similar to those practised at Iona Abbey. Among the carvings are a depiction of the crucifixion of Christ, while various early saints and angels dominate the cross arms.

Carved figures in a niche are thought to be Thomas and Patrick Beaton of the famous family of doctors and surgeons. Below these figures is an inscription in Latin which reads: ‘This cross is erected by Thomas, son of Patrick the doctor. It is for the souls of his father, his mother and his wife, and the souls of all the faithful departed, and of the said …’ At this point the inscription ends as if the carver had run out of room.

In the surrounding churchyard are numerous examples of medieval carved slabs and it is also the last resting place of Sir Lachlan Mòr MacLean of Duart, who lost his life at the battle of Loch Gruinart in 1598.

The cross is placed on a stepped pedestal with depressions of various depths at the top step corners.

Local tradition suggests that these depressions were used as wishing wells by pregnant women anxious to give birth to healthy sons. A pestle used in these pre-natal ceremonies can still be found in one of the depressions.

Some 320 metres from the cemetery is another much smaller stone cross said to date from the around the ninth century.

Why it was built so far from the churchyard is unknown. It has been suggested that it was placed beside a holy well and acted as a place of sanctuary for those escaping from justice.

The Kilchoman Cross, with its commanding views over Loch Gorm and the surrounding countryside, is well worth a visit as is the nearby military cemetery established following the loss of the HMS Otranto off Machir Bay in the closing weeks of the First World War.

Winning vocalist’s Bruichladdich gig

Scottish vocalist Kathryn Joseph will complete her current Highlands and Islands tour on Saturday March 18 when she appears in concert in the Bruichladdich village hall, at 8pm

The Aberdeen singer, composer and pianist is the first female vocalist to win the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year award in 2015 with her impressive album Bones You Have Thrown Me, And Blood I’ve Spilled, which brought rave reviews from the critics.

Her Highland tour was organised by Touring Network, a young arts promotion group anxious to bring top class entertainment to rural areas.

Kathryn’s performances have been described as full of warmth and intensity, qualities which will be much in evidence at her Bruichladdich gig.

