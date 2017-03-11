Glasgow Letter – from Robert Robertson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A brilliant Islay gathering!

What a fantastic evening was had at the Glasgow Islay Association annual gathering last Friday night in the Glasgow University Union. There was a huge audience at the concert who were treated to some excellent performances. I find it very hard to pick a highlight from a concert where, amazingly, the majority of the performers were under 18. If you have not yet heard the fantastic tenor voice of young Ryan Johnston, then make sure you do soon. His voice really soared through that great Islay song, Tuireadh nan Treun. Eilidh and Anna MacDonald’s performance of Faisg air Gloir was completely flawless – with the two harmony lines moving together perfectly. Clare Campbell, accompanied by Kirsteen Grant, had the audience singing along joyfully and then Mòd gold medallist Hector McKechnie had us all laughing with his rendition of Oh when I came to Glasgow First. The Rowan Brothers (Kyle on the box and Allan on the piano) just seem to go from strength to strength and at times during their performance my jaw was just about to hit the floor at their playing. Dr Angus MacTaggart was a superb chairman for the evening, and Lord George Robertson delivered a witty vote of thanks. The dance (which was held in the downstairs hall) was equally well attended and the floor was filled until 2am. What a night!

Gaelic concert approaches

This Friday March 10, the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association (better known as the GGs) are holding their annual concert at 7.30pm in Glasgow University Chapel. The choir, as always, will be under the baton of the inimitable Kenny Thomson – the 007 of the Mòd, as I believe he was once described in this newspaper. Soloists will be Eilidh Cormack, Catherine Tinney, Fergus Thomson, and Jeremy Levif. Jeremy, who is from France and who joined the choir last year, will be performing a French song as well as a Gaelic one.

Clydebank ceilidh

Clydebank and District Highland Association are having a ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick, on Friday March 10 at 7.30pm. The chairman will be George Paul, and the Gaelic singers will be Rena Gertz, Kirsteen Dick and Frank McCamley. The Scots singer is Kirsty Harkins, the accordionist is Charles MacLeod and the piper is Robert Wood. Kirsteen Grant will accompany the singers on piano. It is always such an entertaining and varied programme of different styles at the Clydebank ceilidhs. Admission at the door is £7, which includes tea and home baking.

What’s on

Thursday March 16: Comunn an Taobh-an-Iar closing concert in the Ellangowan Social Club, Milngavie.

Friday March 17: The Glasgow Skye Association Cothrom na h-Òigridh (youth concert), Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Friday March 17: Govan Gaelic Choir ceilidh/concert in Pearce Institute, Govan, at 7.30pm.

Saturday March 18: Clydebank Highlanders’ supper dance in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick, to the music of Charlie Kirkpatrick’s Band – tickets £15, BYOB.

Friday March 31: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Pub Scene

Park Bar

Friday: Deoch ‘n’ Dorus

Saturday: Robert Nairn and Donald Macrae

Sunday: Closed from 8.30pm for Essential Maintenance

Islay Inn

Friday March 10: Gunna Sound.

Saturday March 11: The Keelies.