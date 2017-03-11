Fort Augustus man nominated for award

A heating, plumbing and renewable energy firm, founded by a Fort Augustus-born man, has been shortlisted for the Scottish Small- and

Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Awards 2017.

The McInnes Group, founded in 2011 by Lachlan McInnes, is one of five companies shortlisted by the public for Business of the Year (under 30 staff) in the north region.

Mr McInnes, 30, originally founded the com­pany as McInnes Plumbing and Heating Ltd before responding to a gap in the market for renewable energy and adding McInnes Renewables Ltd in 2013.

He employs 11 staff and four apprentices and in the past 12 months the business has experienced huge growth and now has a turnover exceeding a seven-figure sum.

Mr McInnes said: ‘We would like to thank all our customers and supporters who nominated us for this award. It is great to make the shortlist for the Scottish SME Business Awards and it is even more special it is members of the public who have voted for us. We always strive to provide the best possible service for our customers and are delighted to be recognised for that.’

The winners will be announced in Glasgow on Monday March 13.