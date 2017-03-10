View from the Chamber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Outdoor Capital of the UK has run five Facebook competitions through October to the start of March. These competitions have been extremely successful and attracted more than 5,000 entries from across the UK and even further afield in some cases.

Our competition winners are all very excited to come to The Outdoor Capital of the UK, Lochaber and claim their prizes.

The prizes have been a climbing adventure break, two skiing breaks, a walking break based in Fort William and also a walking break based in Mallaig – covering a wide range of different activities that you can do in Lochaber.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the business who helped us put these prizes together, Abacus Mountain Guides, Nevis Range, The Moorings Hotel, The Alexandra Hotel and also The West Highland Hotel.

Our winter campaign competition videos have reached more than a million people outside this area. This is possibly the biggest digital campaign that has ever been run in Lochaber and has given our area maximum exposure to a wide audience of travel enthusiasts – putting Lochaber on the map as a very attractive winter holiday destination.

To find out more visit www.outdoorcapital.co.uk