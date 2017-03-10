Stunning views of the Isle of Mull
This month’s video from Neil Owen of ArgyllUAVs Ltd puts the focus firmly on the Isle of Mull. This aerial footage offers spectacular views of Salen Bay, wrecked fishing boats, cycling on the Z bends at Dervaig and iconic Tobermory frontage.