Pledge to secure sustainable Mallaig to Skye ferry service

A pledge to work with local communities to secure a sustainable ferry service between Skye and Mallaig has been made by the Scottish Government.

The promise comes following

a meeting between Transport Minister Humza Yousaf and members of the Sleat and Mallaig communities, and is believed to include the possibility of recruiting a new vessel to serve on the route and enhancements to existing harbours.

The meeting was arranged by Kate Forbes MSP and Ian Blackford MP following the disruption which was experienced last summer when the MV Coruisk was removed from the route and transferred to Oban.

While this situation hindered confidence in the service, Ms Forbes and Mr Blackford did point out that the route has experienced positive growth as a result of the introduction of the government’s Road Equivalent Tariff fares, and forecasts show that growing demand will have to be appropriately managed.

During the discussion on February 28, Mr Yousaf suggested a regular round table meeting between Transport Scotland, CalMac, the two port authorities, himself and members of the community and local businesses to discuss the long-term service on the route.

Mr Yousaf said: ‘I was very pleased to host the representatives from Mallaig and Sleat and thank them for their constructive approach and their willingness to work with us and CalMac on finding long-term solutions for the route.

‘We all acknowledge that the timetable for summer 2017 is not optimal, but it’s important to recognise that CalMac has explored all avenues in a bid to reduce uncertainty and improve reliability. Local communities can be assured that I will be monitoring performance on this route very closely.

‘I am very keen that this line of constructive dialogue is kept open and hope my offer of a regular round table meeting with all key stakeholders will be taken up. This will allow Transport Scotland, CalMac and CMAL to work with the communities on developing sustainable long-term options with appropriate vessels and ports for the ferry crossing.’

Ms Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Ross, added: ‘There is huge potential in the south end of Skye and on the Road to the Isles. Businesses are investing, tourism is spiralling and more people are moving in. But we need confidence that this summer’s service will not become the status quo, and that there is a plan in place to improve the service long-term.

‘The meeting was so constructive that the transport minister suggested a regular forum of some kind with CalMac, Transport Scotland and the local community. This would not be a talking shop, but an opportunity to share suggestions and track progress in improving the service.

‘I thank the five members who travelled from Mallaig and Skye to attend the meeting in the Scottish Parliament and commit fully to supporting all efforts to establish a dependable service with increased capacity.’

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: ‘The point was also made that ultimately the full potential of the route can only be achieved when we can arrive at the situation that appropriate capacity can be deployed with vessels that can operate from the link spans at both terminals, removing the constraints that are put on the current service from periods of low tidal conditions.

‘The success of the Mallaig-

Armadale service is critical, not only to the future growth of the tourist economy in the region but to wider business and community interests.’

Councillor Allan Henderson, who represents the Caol and Mallaig ward, said: ‘The representatives from Sleat Transport Forum, Road to the Isles Marketing Group along with business leaders from both Lochaber and Skye agreed that we had a very fair and constructive meeting with the transport minister and Transport Scotland ferries division officers.

‘We are delighted that the minister was willing to listen to our concerns for 2017 along with our suggestions for sustainable ferry services, with ships and ports fit for service on the Mallaig to Armadale and Lochboisdale routes.

‘We are further reassured with the minister’s agreement to convene a working summit with all the stakeholders concerned.’