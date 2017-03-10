#OT7DAYS OT Weather March 10

T11_Antony-Gormley-sculpture_01_no_Credit-Jill-Tate

Some patchy rain, mainly across Argyll. Rather cloudy.

Maximum 9 °C

Minimum 8 °C

Wind 11mph

A rather cloudy day with patchy light rain, though most of this will be across Argyll and to a lesser extend towards Glasgow. However, perhaps some brighter spells developing late afternoon, most likely in Lanarkshire. Maximum Temperature 9C.

Tonight:

Some patchy light rain during the evening, mainly across Argyll, turning more widespread across the area overnight as the clouds thicken, leading to a mild night. Minimum Temperature 6C.

Saturday:

Overcast with patchy rain initially. Dry weather spreading from west by mid-morning with sunny spells increasing through afternoon. With relatively light winds this will make for pleasant spring like conditions. Maximum Temperature 12C.

 

