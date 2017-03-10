Opinion: Martin Laing says the council is complacent over bins

Complacent. According to Chambers Dictionary, it means 1. self-satisfied; smug. 2. too easily satisfied; disinclined to worry.

It is the perfect term to describe the attitude of the leader of Argyll and Bute Council when it comes to the three-weekly bins collection system.

Dick Walsh told the council’s budget meeting recently that failing new system has ‘on the whole worked well’.

That beggars belief.

We put Mr Walsh’s view to our online readership. We asked on The Oban Times Facebook page: ‘Is the three-weekly bin collection working?’

The post reached 3,642 people and drew 21 comments or replies to comments. Among them were the following.

Hannah Karpinski: No. I live next to a block of council flats and they have filled my bin as well as all their own and there are black bin bags lying next to the overflowing bins.

Craig Wathey: No, rubbish is piling up everywhere. The least they could have done is provide households with 3+ people an extra green bin

Willie Reid: Working out just great, for the rat population.

Nikki Warham: No. And don’t bother trying for a second bin I’ve applied at least 3 times and never heard back. I have 2 kids still in nappies and 2 dogs I pick up after everyday. I’m having to do a run to the dump regularly. Its horrendous.

Ian Rodgers: Funniest post I’ve seen in a while

Murdo MacKenzie: No chance, Soroba has become disgusting due to the bin situation. No jokes about Soroba being disgusting already please

In fairness, there were a couple of comments saying there had been problems but things were slowly improving but the vast majority were scathing of the council.

Maybe the system is better in Strachur or Helensburgh or Rosneath, but the bottom line is that in Oban it is still a hopeless mess.

Marketing Faslane

is quite right

The council has also been taking a kicking for its part in the publication of a glossy brochure championing Argyll and Bute as a destination for military personnel.

The cover of the brochure has a picture of a Trident nuclear sub and carries the message ‘Welcome to Argyll and Bute’, as well as the council’s logo.

The local authority has been pilloried for trumpeting weapons of mass destruction.

I think the council is quite right. Like it or not, the Faslane naval base and people who work there are vital to the Argyll and Bute economy.

Numerous businesses in the area depend on the base and its personnel – civilian as well as military – for their survival.

Reader John Lamont posted on our social media: ‘Who needs hospitals public services and decent roads when we’ve Trident to keep us safe’.

That misses the point completely. Taking away the naval base would make not one jot of a difference to the funding available to the council for local services but would damage the local economy.

The council says the brochure is directed at attracting our military servicemen and women to the area and it is entirely right to sing the praises of this wonderful part of the world to anyone and everyone.

Provide a layby at Pennyfuir Cemetery

We reported on this page last week about the call from Oban Community Council for a new layby beside Pennyfuir cemetery to allow buses to stop safely to drop off passengers visiting the graveyard.

Transport Scotland, a national government body, is responsible for that stretch as it is a trunk road. It says it is studying that part of the A85 between Oban and Connel.

Near to the cemetery gates there is what is tantamount to a layby already, although there is no access because of kerbing and grass.

Come on, Transport Scotland, get your finger out. A layby would be inexpensive and easy to install. Get on with it.

What do you think?

Let me know what you think by writing to me at The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4 HB, or by email to mlaing@obantimes.co.uk.