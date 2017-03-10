Nominations open for council race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Election nomination papers are now available for anyone willing to stand for Argyll and Bute Council.

A 28-page candidate guide for potential councillors points to the ‘rewarding’ nature of being a councillor.

The introduction, by the council’s chief executive, says: ‘People from all walks of life are encouraged to stand for election so that the wide range of communities across Argyll and Bute are fully reflected and represented.’

Nomination packs are available from the Argyll and Bute Council website.

The period for lodging nominations runs from 9am on Tuesday March 14 until 4pm on Wednesday March 29.