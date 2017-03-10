Last chance to scrutinise boundary changes

The public have one more chance to scrutinise changes to UK parliamentary boundaries, which will see Argyll, Bute and Lochaber joined into a single constituency.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland’s review aims to reduce the number of MPs in Scotland from 59 to 53, as part of an overall reduction across the UK from 650 to 600.

According to the changes, Argyll and Bute, Highland and Moray council areas will contain four constituencies instead of five.

MP Brendan O’Hara’s Argyll and Bute constituency boundary will spread north past Fort William and Mallaig to form a larger Argyll, Bute and Lochaber constituency.

MP Ian Blackford’s Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency will expand further east across the Great Glen to Inverness, forming the new constituency of Inverness and Skye. Na h-Eileanan an Iar will not be subject to change.

Comments received during the commission’s consultation on its initial proposals, as well the full transcripts from its five public hearings in November and December, have been published for public scrutiny and further comment until March 27, at www.bcs2018.org.uk.