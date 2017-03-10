Free movie screening will focus on climate change

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Environmental Group is teaming up with Lochaber Cinema Group to hold a free film screening in the hope of raising awareness about the reality of climate change and what can be done about it.

The groups will screen Before The Flood on Wednesday March 15 in Caol Community Centre from 7pm.

The film is presented by National Geographic and features Leonardo DiCaprio as he embarks on a journey to all five continents and the Arctic as an United Nations messenger of peace and witnesses climate change first hand.

He also discovers a campaign of incorrect information being publicised by some groups to cause public confusion over the urgency of the climate crisis.

Cara Mackay, LEG zero waste officer, said: ‘We thought a film screening would be something different, a new way to get people involved.’

Although there is no entry fee, tickets must be pre-registered by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-movie-screening-of-before-the-flood-tickets-32119380933?aff=efbevent.