Fair Trade event highlights children’s charitable skills

More than £400 was raised at a Fair Trade event in a Fort William school last Friday.

Organised by the Fair Trade committee, St Columba’s held the open event from 10am until midday which was attended by parents of the pupils and staff, students from campus Caol School, parishioners and the local parish priest.

Ann Marie Lopez said: ‘It was just a great success. There was entertainment from our pupils, one played the accordion, one played the clarsach and we had a singer too. The performances were excellent and it really kept the atmosphere going.

‘Father Roddy and Sister Diane were able to join us as well as some of the parishioners from St John’s, which was really nice. I think they enjoyed their morning.

‘The Fair Trade Committee is made up of 10 pupils from primary one all the way up. The children wrote letters asking for donations and organised the whole thing really.

‘People were very kind. With their home baking and the Co-op donated a lot of products and ingredients which helped us reach the total of $440. The money will be donated to Mary’s Meals, which is one of the charities. It is nice to think that they will benefit and that a lovely day was had helping a really worthwhile cause.’