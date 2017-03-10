‘Exciting time’ for Gaelic as new teacher training begins

Teachers from Highland gathered for a training day that marks the beginning of a new phase of Gaelic language learning in primary schools in the region — and indeed Scotland.

Around 25 teachers from 16 schools took part in an in-

service day which was hosted at Plockton High School on February 22.

The event marked the first training session in an 18-day series to teach them how to use the Go! Gaelic programme of online resources – created by Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig and aimed at enabling primary teachers working in English-

medium education to teach some Gaelic to their classes.

For most of the teachers taking part in the training, the course is also aimed at giving them, personally, enough Gaelic so that they are able to teach it with confidence.

The training was delivered by Ruairidh Mackay, Gaelic development officer 1+2 languages, Highland Council, and Jackie Mullen, Go! Gaelic consultant trainer for Stòrlann.

Ruairidh said: ‘It was well received.

‘I think the fact it was in two streams was bound to make a difference. It wasn’t a “one size fits all” course. I think that makes a difference, especially in an area where a lot of teachers have Gaelic already.’

Jackie took the group of teachers with little or no Gaelic.

Her aim was to take them through the first of the Go! Gaelic classroom units, pointing out what vocabulary and grammar they needed to know to get started, and then suggest ways to structure classroom lessons.

‘I tried to deliver unit one with lots of practical tips for methodology so that teachers could take it back to their

classes and hit the ground running,’ she said.

‘At the end [of the training day] they all declared they felt confident to go ahead and do that.’

Teacher Jean Mackay from Ullapool Primary was in Jackie’s group.

She said the course was ‘great’, adding: ‘Because I haven’t got any Gaelic it was definitely at my level and it was just how you would want to be treated.

‘I’m just learning with them [her pupils], so I’m slightly one step ahead but only just.’

Maggie Finlayson, from Glenelg Primary, was in the group of teachers who are fluent or more advanced learners and were coming to the training day from a different position.

She said it was great to be able to pull together ideas and also talk about the problems. She also found it beneficial to be able to meet with other teachers who use Gaelic and have that forum for discussion and questions.

She added: ‘It was very good. I had a lot of questions to ask because I’m still a learner and I brought them up at the course as well. It was great having Ruairidh and other people there with more Gaelic than I have and to hear different pronunciations.

‘It was good that we were actually using Gaelic because some of us are quite isolated like myself and there’s nobody that we can actually practise on.’