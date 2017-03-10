Driver who knocked down bus shelter shown leniency

A former army man who upended a bus shelter while driving a ‘mega bus’ as a passenger stood inside has been admonished by a sheriff.

Lee Purvis attended Fort William Sheriff Court last week (February 28) accused of driving the bus dangerously on August 8, 2016.

On that day, Purvis had been tasked with driving the vehicle – which was said to be 15 metres longer than the single-decker he was usually in charge of – on behalf of Stagecoach.

The court heard Purvis was immediately unsure about tackling the route around Fort William in the vehicle.

Defence lawyer Hamish Melrose explained Purvis, who has two children under 10 and whose partner is expecting twins next month, called the control room and asked: ‘Do you really want me to take his bus up the hill?’

The control room took Purvis’s concerns on board and advised him to return to the depot. But when Purvis tried to pull away from the shelter, the right hand side of the vehicle caught the shelter.

Purvis drove four or five feet before realising what had happened and because of this he admitted a lesser charge of careless driving, which was accepted by fiscal Robert Weir.

Mr Melrose said the megabus had not been used since. He added that Purvis has a good driving record but that his salary meant things were tight financially and looked set to get tighter as his family increases.

Sheriff William Taylor said: ‘I have received a letter from your company written in glowing terms attributing to yourself and your driving. As such, I admonish you of this charge.’

In accordance with statute law, Sheriff Taylor ordered Purvis’s licence be endorsed with three penalty points.

A representative from Stagecoach said its sympathy remained with the female passenger who was fortunately uninjured in the incident.