Dog owner admits sheep worrying

A 30-year-old man who allowed his huskies to chase sheep and bite a lamb will stand before a sheriff later this month to hear his punishment.

Luke Griffiths from Roxburgh Place, pleaded guilty by letter at Fort William Sheriff Court, taking responsibility for huskies which entered a field by Lundavra Road, Fort William, on July 30, 2016, and worried livestock.

On February 28, Sheriff William Taylor ordered Griffiths to appear before him for sentence on March 28.